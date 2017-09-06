Vision Council eyes community input for Tisbury

By
George Brennan
-
0

A Tisbury planning group known as the Vision Council is scheduled to begin its fall meetings at 6 pm Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven. The Sept. 13 meeting will include an update on current town projects which have developed over the summer, followed by a discussion of the fall meeting schedule and topic agendas.

Note that it’s a new meeting day and location, according to the press release. Residents and business owners are asked to attend to set the group’s working agenda for the next four months.

