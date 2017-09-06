Wind festival blowing in for the weekend

Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs will come to life in bright colors during the annual Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 to 3 pm. Kids can learn to make a kite for free from 10:30 am to noon; prizes and candy drops take place from 12 to 1 pm, and adult competition is from 1 to 3 pm.

Part of the fun of the festival is waiting to see the poster design. The 2017 Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival posters are now on sale. This year’s poster sales will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association and the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown. Artist Janis Langley created the dramatic pastel piece that depicts kites flying in a textured sky toward the Vineyard-shaped cloud. The collectible poster, with graphics by Pam and Chip Coblyn, is for sale at Old Sculpin Gallery at Dock Street in Edgartown, and at Craftworks on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. It will also be sold at the Sept. 9 event in Ocean Park. For more information, contact Holly Alaimo at 508-693-5444 or visit mvwindfestival.com.