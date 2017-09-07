Beach parking issues raised at West Tisbury selectmen’s meeting

West Tisbury selectmen listened to a complaint about parking at Lambert’s Cove Beach Wednesday evening.

“The beach is extremely crowded and the parking on Lambert’s Cove Road is out of control. People are parked there a. Illegally, b. without stickers,” Sachem Circle property owner John Rau told the selectmen. Mr. Rau went on to say that people without stickers regularly slip by the beach attendants because there is no monitoring of beach stickers on Lambert’s Cove Road. He also said there was abuse of walk-on passes.

“To me that’s not the way it’s supposed to work,” selectman Cynthia Mitchell said.

Vineyard Haven residents are exploiting the lack of monitoring and entering the beach improperly, Mr. Rau said, and this is what’s causing over crowding on the beach and lack of parking in the lot and along the street. He said he hasn’t seen any ticketing on Lambert’s Cove Road and would like to see it. Also, he said he’d like to see car stickers come with passes that beach attendants can inspect as a hedge against false entry.

Selectmen Chairman Skip Manter, a police sergeant, said the beach superintendent calls the police regularly to issue tickets. He also said that while the selectmen adjudicate road matters, the proper board for beach issues is the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Mr. Rau said that committee is next on his agenda.

The board took no action on the matter.