Sengekontacket closed to shellfishing

Due to recent heavy rains, all of Sengekontacket Pond will be closed to shellfishing until at least September 12, according to Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Dave Grunden.

Under an agreement with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), the pond must be closed when rainfall exceeds one inch during September. The pond must remain closed to shellfishing for a minimum of five days. Heavy rains tend to wash pollution into the ponds from the roadways and the surrounding watershed, which may make shellfish unsafe to eat.

Information about Sengekontacket closings and reopenings is available on the Oak Bluffs website, or by calling the Oak Bluffs Shellfish Department at 508-693-0072 or the Edgartown Shellfish Department at 508-627-7570.

When the red flag is flying at either Little Bridge or Big Bridge, the pond is closed to shellfishing.