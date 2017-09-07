Vineyarders fall to Nauset in boys soccer opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys soccer team faced long odds in the season opener on Wednesday afternoon in North Eastham against the reigning Division 2 state champion Nauset Warriors.

On the bright side, Vineyarder Miles Albert became the first player to score a regular season goal against the Warriors in two years, netting an equalizer late in the first half off a feed from Gabe Bellebuono.

Unfortunately for MV, the momentum gained entering the halftime break vanished with two Nauset goals in the second half as the Warriors pulled away for a 3-1 victory and extended their winning streak to 24 matches.

The Vineyarders play their home opener against Falmouth at Dan McCarthy Field on Thursday, September 14, at 4 pm.