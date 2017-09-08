MV Horse Council hosts Hunter Pace this Sunday

There’s a lot going on this fall, and this Sunday, September 10, the Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council is kicking off their shoulder season with its annual Hunter Pace. Riders will start at the West Tisbury School parking lot, with first riders heading out at 9 am, and the last no later than 11:30 am. Participants will follow a set course through the forest, and pick which obstacles they wish to jump. The event is meant to simulate the pace and course one may find in the fox hunt field, and the goal is to come as close as possible to the time goal set by the event’s organizers. A potluck and raffle are to follow, and all are invited to spectate. All riders must be current Horse Council members, and wear appropriate protective gear. For more information, visit mvhorsecouncil.com.