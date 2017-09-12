Aquinnah: Starting to close down

The great shutdown of up-Island will begin shortly. Chilmark Tavern will close on Sept. 24. The tavern is open Thursday through Monday until then. The Aquinnah Shop will close on Sept. 30. They are open for lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 3:30 pm, and they serve breakfast and lunch on Saturday and Sunday. The Outermost Inn is open through Oct. 7. Starting next week, they will be open Thursday through Sunday nights. So get that breakfast/lunch/dinner out while you can.

At the Aquinnah library, this week: Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The Afterschool Club is now on Thursday at 4 pm. This Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm is the Kids Craft. There are no programs this Tuesday, Sept. 19, but the library will be open regular hours. The next meeting of the Book Group will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 4 pm. The book being discussed is “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. This is an excellent book; I highly recommend it, and I’m sure it will lead to a fascinating discussion. On Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 pm, there will be a special program: Acrylic Landscape Painting for Adults.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center begins its fall hours this week; they will no longer be open on Thursdays. Their new hours will be Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 11 am to 4 pm. They will close for the season on Oct. 7. On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a special guest artist, Abenaki artist Jim Taylor will be here to demonstrate porcupine-quill embroidery, which is done on leather, birchbark boxes, or jewelry. This is an ancient form of decoration still widely practiced by many tribes today. Come and see Jim’s 17th and 18th century reproduction work.

This Saturday is the last day to see the exhibits “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History” and “The Maine Ingredient” at the ACC. For more information on the ACC’s exhibits, programs and events, please call 508-645-7900, or email aquinnahcc@gmail.com.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has issued a list of “14 Must-Visit Lighthouses Around the U.S.” Guess which one is No. 9? That’s right, our own Gay Head Lighthouse. That means that all of us here only have to visit 13 more. We’re ahead of everyone else.

Happy birthday to one of the best ladies in Aquinnah, Ona Ignacio, whose birthday is on Saturday, but I’m betting she’ll turn it into a weeklong event (at least I hope so). Stop in to Chilmark Tavern before it closes, to wish Eliska a happy birthday on Sept. 17. Good luck to all the fishermen/women/kids fishing the Derby. I hope the fish are big and plentiful, and that your spot is always lucky.