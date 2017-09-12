Births: Aug. 10 – Sept. 8

Crew Primo Kiendzior

Nina Kiendzior and Dana Kiendzior of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Crew Primo Kiendzior, on August 10, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Crew weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and joins big brother Abel and Island grandparents Primo and Mary Lombardi.

Errol Maize Valenti

Emilia Valenti and Michael Valenti of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Errol Maize Valenti, on Sept. 6, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Errol weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and joins big brother Wagner.

Claire Noelle Hunt

Daphne Marie Hunt

Amber Hunt and Jonathan Hunt of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of two daughters, Claire Noelle Hunt and Daphne Marie Hunt, on Sept. 6, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Claire weighed 6 pounds, 14.5 ounces, and Daphne weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Antonella Avasini Pereira

Maira Pereira and Marcio Pereira of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Antonella Avasini Pereira, on Sept. 8, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Antonella weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was welcomed by her big brother Anthony.

Aylla Boldrin

Keliane Boldrin and Fabiel da Silva of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Aylla Boldrin da Silva, on Sept. 8, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Aylla weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.