Bridge Notes

Edgartown Bridge Club did not hold a game on Septe. 4 due to the holiday.

At the Sept. 5, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables were in play for the International Fund Game event. Finishing in first place overall were Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, followed by Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborne in second place, Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in third place, and Colleen Morris and Art Spielvogel in fourth place. Also finishing in the North-South direction were Ency and Robert Fokos, and Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling.

At the Sept. 7, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Al Shrive and Mollie Whalen, followed by Dave Donald and Carol Whitmarsh in second, and Barbara Besse and Deirdre Ling in third. Tied for fourth place were Duncan Walton, playing with Story Osborne, and Richard Cobin, playing with Leonard Aberbach.

At the Sept. 9, 9 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, eight tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Patsy McCornack and Joan Perrine, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Deidre Ling in second, and Cheryl Neal and Story Osborne in third. In the East-West direction, Susan Goodrich and Jan Lehmberg finished first, followed by Hester Boxill and Dorothy Brannon in second, and Elaine and Dan Pace in third.