Celebrating community and choice: A conversation with Atul Gawande

On Monday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 6 pm, the West Tisbury library will be hosting a live simulcast event celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Village Movement with Dr. Atul Gawande, author of “Being Mortal.” According to a press release, during this hourlong simulcast, Dr. Gawande will be speaking about living well, ending well, and the benefits of the Village Movement, which creates neighborhood support systems that make aging at home possible. Following the simulcast, there will be refreshments and a discussion led by Vineyard Village’s president and CEO, Polly Brown, and program director Lynn Orlando. The simulcast begins promptly at 5 pm. Please arrive by 4:45 pm. Reservations are required: 508-693-3366. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Atul Gawande is a surgeon, public health researcher, and writer who practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. He is also a professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. and the Samuel O. Thier Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He writes for the New Yorker magazine, and is the author of bestselling books “Complications,” “Better,” “The Checklist Manifesto,” and “Being Mortal.”