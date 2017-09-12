Chilmark: Congratulations to the Yard

Belated birthday wishes go out to Renaissance woman Heather Goff, who celebrated a birthday surrounded by family, including her grandchildren. Warm, wet, windy, and watching Jose or the next storm on its way, while keeping my fingers crossed we all stay safe here on the Rock. The past couple of weeks were some of my busiest yet. It’s always a joy to be contacted by friends who happen to be visiting other friends, especially if they care to join me swimming. Last weekend I attended a sound practitioner weekend, which I do in the spring and fall. When driving back to the city to get my husband, I found myself on the West Side Highway behind a New York license plate that read “CHILMARK.” What’s the probability of that?

Don’t forget the Saturday Farmer’s Market at the Grange from 9 am to noon, and all the Chilmark farm stands are open; Grey Barn Farm, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm. Beetlebung Farm meat is available at Beetlebung Tree Care, down the road opposite Conroy’s in West Tisbury. Menemsha is still serving food daily, and all the stores are open — so make a point of enjoying our spectacular waterfront. The Chilmark General Store and Chilmark Tavern also remain open, and yes, Chilmark Chocolates is open too (Thursdays to Sundays only). Native Earth Teaching Farm is open for visits by appointment.

Congratulations to the Yard for their performance at sea by Heather Clark, the first-ever artist-in-residence at the Woods Hole Research Center. The dance work took place on a climate barge, and could be seen from Woods Hole. Thank you for a great season of offerings, and we look forward to your off-season programs at libraries and elsewhere. If you are interested in supporting the Yard, learn more at bit.ly/fundtheyard.

Learn about the 2018 Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council Grants for local arts and culture initiatives on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 pm at the West Tisbury library.

Kara Taylor Gallery presents “Silk Road South,” featuring photographs and printed scarves by Carly Simon plus mixed-media landscapes by Ellen Questel on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 11 am to 5 pm. Stop by the artists’ reception on Saturday from 4 to 7 pm. The gallery is at 24 South Road, and can be reached at 508-332-8171, or see karataylorart.com.

If you have never heard Nat Benjamin speak, head to the Oak Bluffs library on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when he gives a presentation about his sail to Haiti aboard Charlotte, a 50-foot schooner which he built on Island at his shop, Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway. Bring your questions about wooden boatbuilding and sailing. The O.B. library is at 56 School St.; 508-693-9433.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce is holding its Mentoring Night on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 pm at 24 Beach St. in Vineyard Haven. Meet like-minded people at these monthly meetings, and have the chance to support entrepreneurs and startups. No cost or obligation; refreshments served.

Martha’s Vineyard historian Thomas Dresser talks about his new book, “The Hidden History of Martha’s Vineyard,” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5 pm at the Chilmark library. Dresser discusses Vineyard place names, from Noepe to Goah Way, critical shipwrecks that occurred in Vineyard waters, and the history of prominent buildings, as well as Martha’s Vineyard’s role in the Underground Railroad. The book ends with an exploration of Vineyard graveyards. Get your blood pressure and heart rate taken between 11 am and 1 pm with a public health nurse on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Be sure to have time to see June Schoppe’s paintings of Chilmark and Menemsha scenes and landscapes, up through Sept. 29. You can see more of her work at juneschoppe.com, or contact her at juneschoppe@gmail.com. Stories and Songs continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360.

Please let me know if you have any news to share at mvtimes.com/staff/chilmark-columnist/.

Have a great week.