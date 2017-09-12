Court report: August 31, 2017 – Sept. 11, 2017

August 31, 2017

Marcia Lewand, Bradenton, Fla.; DOB 7/2/56, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Sept. 5, 2017

Michael D. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/55, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Darcie L. Hanaway-Corrente, West Tisbury; DOB 7/21/82, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 7, 2017

Anderson Paulino Da Fonseca, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Anderson Paulino Da Fonseca, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for three months, must pay $250 court cost.

Nelci Dossantos, Tisbury; DOB 11/15/58, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; speeding: not responsible.

Tiago Ferreira, Edgartown; DOB 6/10/84, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Helen D. Gardner, Beechwood, Ohio; DOB 5/21/64, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation: probable disposition on 9/15/17.

Sarah Manzolin, Edgartown; DOB 4/18/92, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Marques Paes Mario, Worcester; DOB 5/22/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Patrick Goncalves Moreira, West Tisbury; DOB 9/8/98, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Reinaldo Mota, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/4/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Renan Lirio Ramos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/3/89, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Rafael J. Robadel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Marcione P. Vidal, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/25/84, negligent operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; leaving the scene of personal injury: dismissed by agreement on motion to dismiss.

Sept 8, 2017

Spencer J. Bird, Stamford, Conn; DOB 11/4/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; use of motor vehicle without authority: one year pretrial probation concurrent with count 1.

Gimili G. Glavin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/30/70, shoplifting by asportation: guilty, must pay $250 fine.

Justin J. Kuruvilla, Brooklyn, N.Y.; DOB 10/13/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael E. Leighton, West Tisbury; DOB 11/12/68, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: guilty, must pay $300 fine; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Enos Ray, Tisbury; DOB 10/14/44, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Enos Ray, Tisbury; DOB 10/14/44, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Jasmine Leigh Reis, Edgartown; DOB 7/17/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle in violation of license restriction: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joshua L. Rogers, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/26/87, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, breaking and entering during daytime to commit a felony with person in fear: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; malicious destruction of property under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; defacing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; trespassing: guilty — 30 days in the house of correction concurrent with count 5; threat to commit a crime: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction with four days credit.

Sept. 11, 2017

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/20/91, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 fine, $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Orlando K. Hernayz, Edgartown; DOB 7/26/91, assault: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute); malicious destruction of property over $250: nolle prosequi.

Sarah V. Page, Anchorage, Alaska; DOB 7/7/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, probation for 18 months, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $100 fine; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; refusal by motor vehicle operator to identify self: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Michael J. Staveley-O’Carroll, West Tisbury; DOB 1/8/92, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, assault on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property over $250, threat to commit a crime, a second charge of threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

Jorge M. Toranzo, Edgartown; DOB 6/16/72, negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, probation for 18 months, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.