Holmes Hole gives out annual awards

The Holmes Hole Sailing Association awards for 2017 were announced on Sept. 6 at the potluck dinner that marks the end of the official season. After discussions of this year’s sailing conditions, courses, roundings, sails, stays, reefing, bottom paint, and fittings, Commodore Mo Flam called the meeting to order, and shortly Roger Becker, “Handicapping Wizard,” revealed the winners.

For the June/July series, Don Cohan, sailing his Etchells Encore, was first in the A Division. The August/September series saw Phil Hale’s J100, Tango, edge into first. In the B Division, Providence, an Alerion 28 sailed by Stuart Halpert, took first in both series.

The season championship was, as always, a close-fought battle in the A Division: Tango ultimately prevailed over Escape, another J100, skippered by Tom and Laurie Welch, and Don Cohan’s Encore was third. In the B Division, Providence was the winner, and Mo Flam’s Penelope, another Alerion 28, was second. Third place was snagged by Altius, a Stuart Knockabout sailed by Alan Wilson.

This year, the Jewett Cup, awarded to the best overall performance, went to Stuart Halpert and Providence.

A new cup was established this year. Dan Culkin was surprised by the introduction of the Culkin Cup. Dan, a longtime commodore, undaunted sailor, and mentor to many would-be racers, has maintained his enthusiasm for the HHSA despite being unable to sail his beloved Magic Time this year. Beginning in 2018, the cup will be awarded, appropriately, to the sailor who has entered the most races in any given season.

Informal Holmes Hole Sailing Association races will continue into the fall. For more information, visit holmeshole.org.