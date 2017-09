Try your skill this Saturday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 pm, for the annual Flying Horses Carousel ring challenge to benefit the Jena Pothier Flying Horses Scholarship Fund. See who can catch the most rings at this annual fundraiser. Enter one of four divisions — mini junior, up to age 8; junior, ages 8-15; adult, ages 16 and up; and professional, any age. There’s a $10 entry fee at the door. For more information, call 508-287-2847.