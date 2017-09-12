Photos of the week September 10-16 September 12, 20170 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 Leticia De Oliveira settles into kindergarten with an art project. From left, Zena (DNF), sailed by Skip Richheimer, and Phra Luang (past winner), Jeff Robinson in the Moffett Race. — Louisa Gould In 2004 Tom Langman won the Derby — and a new truck. - Stacey Rupolo Marjorie Mason and Valentine Estabrook inspire each other at these weekly plein air gatherings. — Brittany Bowker Ron McKee presents his fish to the crowd of onlookers on the opening day of the Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. - Lily Cowper