Poet’s Corner: The News

By Jeffrey Agnoli
The river of News
that we enter daily
maddens and saddens
but as its waters swim through us
can sometimes gladden.
There are random flowers of
kindness and sacrifice and benevolence
(nothing, of course, is really random)
blooming everywhere
across Fear’s wasted vistas.
And in beholding the twisted events,
those abrupt but temporary breaks
in Love’s ever gentle flow,
we can answer the summons
and perceive their inner glow.
Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.