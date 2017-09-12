Poet’s Corner: The News

By Jeffrey Agnoli

The river of News

that we enter daily

maddens and saddens

but as its waters swim through us

can sometimes gladden.

There are random flowers of

kindness and sacrifice and benevolence

(nothing, of course, is really random)

blooming everywhere

across Fear’s wasted vistas.

And in beholding the twisted events,

those abrupt but temporary breaks

in Love’s ever gentle flow,

we can answer the summons

and perceive their inner glow.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.