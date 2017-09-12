REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Sept. 4 – 8, 2017

Aquinnah

Sept. 6, Mark Hirschey, trustee of Seahorse Nominee Trust, sold 1 Seahorse Lane to Malcolm Stevenson and Robyn Nietert for $875,000.

Chilmark

Sept. 5, Daniel Rabinovitz, Effie Juliet Chan, and Jonathan Rabinovitz sold 53 Bijah’s Way to Daniel M. Demers for $576,000.

Sept. 7, Jonathan E. Mayhew, trustee of the Clam Point Cove Nominee Trust, Benjamin C. Mayhew III, Gregory Mayhew, and Margaret M. Penicaud sold 225 State Rd. to Lisa and Richard Zabel, trustees of Barn Owl Trust, for $2,225,000.

Sept. 8, David S. Kenyon, as Personal Representative of the estate of Edward T. Kenyon a.k.a. Edward Tipton Kenyon, sold a Stonewall Beach Lot to John L. and Diane E. Crane for $155,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 5, John F. Connors Jr. and Carolyn L. Connors sold 119 N. Water St. to Water Street Harbor House LLC for $6,975,000.

Sept. 5, PWI Inc. sold 104 Main St. to Charles C. Hajjar, trustee of RJH Realty Trust, for $4,000,000.

Sept. 7, Erin Loop and Robert Petrausch sold 38 Plain Field Way to John Daley Jr. and Debra Daley for $965,000.

Sept. 8, Earline D. Kendall sold 629 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd. to Yvonne X. Harding for $523,500.

Gosnold

Sept. 6, Robert G. Dearmond III, trustee of Robert Dearmond Jr. Family Irrevocable Trust, sold 22 and 24 Bayview Ave. to Bert-Jan Nagtegaal, trustee of Nagtegaal Family Personal Residence Trust–2017, for $725,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 5, Dana Stevens, f.k.a. Dana S. Woessner, sold 58 Bay View Ave. to David H. Stevens for $250,000.

Sept. 7, Scott R. Mason sold 82R Eastville Ave. to Lisa Jane Mason Maxfield and Allison Jane Maxfield for $339,000.

Sept. 8, Sarah A. Robinson sold 6 and 10 Monroe Ave. to Nicole Rueda Watts for $315,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 5, Nancy E. Tarter, n.k.a. Nancy Nevin, sold 60 Franklin Terrace to Bradford M. Rothwell for $504,000.

Sept. 8, Dawson Lake LLC sold 97 William St. to Susan Freedman and Mark Zeidel for $1,943,000.

Sept. 8, Jonathan Hartzband and Timothy Broderick, trustees, Lompico Trust, sold 82 Clover Hill Drive to Haroldo M. and Vanderleia R. Nascimento for $660,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 7, Robert and Laura Bernard sold by deed in lieu of foreclosure 56 Pine Lane to Wilmington Trust NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., trustee, in trust for registered holders of Bear Stearns Asset Securities 2007-SD2, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-SD2 trustee, and Citibank NA trustee for $676,515.80.