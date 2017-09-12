“Transforming Our Approach to Health,” a discussion with Alison Levy and Liz Witham

Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 6 pm at the West Tisbury library, Alison Levy, health journalist, and Liz Witham, environmental film producer, will lead a discussion covering climate change as it relates to health. According to a press release, Ms. Levy asks, “Why are we slouching toward health crisis and climate change and unable to do anything effective to intervene?” This will be a discussion about how to transform our thinking in order to address the converging crises of climate and health. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Alison Levy is a journalist covering health, food, and the environment since 1995. She hosts the weekly radio podcast “Connect the Dots,” which features hourlong conversations with journalists, scientists, advocates, doctors, authors, and thought leaders exploring the symbiotic connection between the state of our health and the ecological stability of the earth.

Liz Witham is a co-founder of Film-Truth Productions, and has produced and directed many films on the environment, climate, local sustainability, and the local food movement. She and her husband Ken Wentworth are currently fundraising to complete “Keepers of the Light,” a documentary on the Gay Head Lighthouse.