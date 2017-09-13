Extended hours approved for Edgartown liquor store

The Edgartown board of selectmen Monday approved extended hours of operation and licensing at Rosewater Wine & Spirits. The wine, beer, and spirits store was originally licensed to stay open through Oct. 31, and will now be open through Nov. 25. Its current hours are 11 am to 9 pm. From Oct. 2 through the end of the month they will be from 12 to 8 pm, and starting Nov. 1, hours will run from 12 noon to 6 pm. Rosewater will be closed on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24 and 25, the store will be open from 12 noon to 8 pm.

During a hearing with Eversource, the board agreed to replace a 35-foot pole with a 40-foot pole on 6th Street, in order to keep up with Eversource technology standards. The highway superintendent Stuart Fuller was in attendance, and saw no problem with the wire pole’s construction.

Edgartown Fire Chief Peter Shemeth received three applications to fill a full-time paramedic job opening. It was decided that Joshua Baker was the best candidate for the position, and the board approved his recommendation.

The board received a request from Lucky Hank’s restaurant for a change of general manager from Douglas Smith to Dylan Smith. The board approved. The board also approved Reed Mill as the town’s new assistant building inspector.

The board addressed overgrown hedges close to the school along a bike path on West Tisbury Road. The hedges interfere with the school’s walking path, but are on private property. The board agreed to send a letter to property owners explaining zoning bylaw to get the hedges trimmed.