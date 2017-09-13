Grateful for community support

To the Editor:

On August 27, there was a blueberry pancake breakfast to raise money for the M.V. Cancer Support Group. The event was sponsored by the missions committee of Federated Church, and the staff for the event included members of the church as well as members of the Cancer Support Group. It quickly became an end-of-the-season event. With the cooler temperatures, but a bright sunny day with blue skies, it became the perfect day for hot coffee and pancakes.

We get used to working by ourselves for most of our events and fundraisers, soit was a real pleasure to get to work side by side with members of the M.V. Cancer Support Group, both in the kitchen, and in the dining area. We are very grateful for the support from the Rotary Club of M.V., Frank Pellegrino, and Cash and Carry for helping us reduce our costs to put on this event. At the end of the day, after expenses, the total raised for the Cancer Support Group was close to $1,000.

A truly wonderful way to end the summer.

Donna Rhoades, Missions Committee chair

Federated Church