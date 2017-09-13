Pay more and workers will come

To the Editor:

J-1 visa program is going to be cut? Oh no! Local business cannot get enough local youth to do dishes for $8 an hour. Local restaurants are not shy about charging $125 for a dinner per couple. Here is an idea: Pay $18 for a dishwasher, and the local youth will line up for those jobs.

The problem for local business is not the lack of local help, but the failure to compensate their help for their effort. If you want someone to clean the toilet and make the bed, you have to pay the help more than $8 an hour. Charging $500 or $600 a night, they have plenty of income to pay their help.

The problem is that the owners of the restaurants and hotels want to run their businesses for three or four months, and then take the rest of the time off to enjoy their vacation homes in Florida and St. John.

The idea is to hire American workers to build the local economy for everyone, and not to hire foreign workers to build up their economy. Thank goodness that we finally have someone in the White House who wants to make America great again.

Jack Branch

Edgartown