Read all about it

To the Editor:

Oak Bluffs Public Library would like to put out a huge thank-you to the local businesses who helped make this year’s Summer Reading such a success: Ben and Bill’s for donating free kiddie cones and ice cream for our Summer Reading Kick-Off, and Ryan Family Amusements for donating $5 game cards to the arcade. The readers loved their prizes.

Last, we would like to thank the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs for their continued support of all things programming this summer at the Oak Bluffs library. Their generosity bought T shirts for all 250-plus children who completed the nine-hour reading challenge, hundreds of prizes for our avid readers, and countless supplies for all our amazing programs. Thank you so much. We couldn’t have had such a successful summer at the Oak Bluffs Public Library without your support.

Sonja Drotar, children’s librarian

Oak Bluffs Public Library