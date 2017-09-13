Registration open for Fall Tennis Classic

The eighth annual Fall Tennis Classic to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Tennis (MVCT) will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, at Farm Neck.

All matches will be played at the Farm Neck courts. First-round matches will be Saturday morning, Sept. 23.

The tournament will consist of a men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and juniors 14 and under divisions.

The entry fee is $75 per player, $50 for additional events, and $50 for juniors. Juniors registering online will be reimbursed for any cover charge.

There will be a cocktail party at the courts on Saturday the 23rd, from 5 to 6 pm.

All entries must be submitted online or by contacting one of the tournament coordinators. To sign up or for questions, contact Tony Omer (508-314-3015, tomer@vineyard.net), Scott Smith (508-693-7762, scott@vineyard.net), or Mike Johns (508-693-9728, mjohns@farmneck.net).

MVCT is a nonprofit tennis organization whose goal is to promote tennis on Martha’s Vineyard.