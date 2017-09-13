A Somerville sweep in fourth annual Vineyard Triathlon

1 of 4

Triathletes from across New England and beyond competed in the fourth annual Vineyard Triathlon on Sunday morning in Oak Bluffs.

William Hafferty of Somerville finished first overall in the half-triathlon, completing the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13-mile run in 4:48:23. Mike Emmons of Grafton was the runner-up, just over a minute behind at 4:49:31.6. Abe Rogers of Brighton (5:12:00.3) was third; Gabriel Jiran of Farmington, Conn. (5:17:00), fourth; and Brady Hoover of Medford (5:30:34.5), fifth.

Suzannah Ford was the women’s winner, completing a Somerville sweep at the top, with a time of 5:32:42.5, the eighth best mark overall. Melania Cybriwski, also of Somerville, crossed the line as the women’s runner-up in 6:03:57, good for 16th place. Rounding out the women’s top five were: 3. Lindsay Majno, Boston, 17th, 6:09:05.3; 4. Olivia Guilbert, Springfield, 20th, 6:14:21.1; and 5. Emma Santoro, Boston, 27th, 6:36:52.3.

Matt Coffey of West Tisbury had the best time among Vineyard triathletes, placing 22nd in 6:22:45.2.

Mark Lacourse of Edgartown was the next local, capping off the top 50 with a time of 6:37:00.6.

In the sprint triathlon (0.33-mile swim, 13-mile bike ride, and 3.2-mile run), Jonathan Govednik of Bristol, R.I., was the overall winner in 1:06:09.6, while Charlestown’s Leah Jaques was the women’s champ and fifth fastest at 1:14:56.3.

Three locals made the top 20: 6. Chris Cajolet, West Tisbury, 1:15:42.8; 7. Gary Maynard, Vineyard Haven, 1:15:54.8; and 12. Todd Cleland, Oak Bluffs, 1:18:09.5. Isabelle MacKem of Edgartown had the best sprint time for a Vineyard woman, finishing 35th in 1:25:02.1.

Mike Hagadorn of Plattsburgh, N.Y., had the best aquabike time, clocking in at 4:00:08.6; Wayne Nichols of Vineyard Haven (4:07:41.4) was second.

Team Craven, Snow, and Greathouse (4:39:03.7) topped the leaderboard in the half-relay, and Snails’ Pace of Greenwich, Conn. (1:24:38.7) won the sprint relay.

For complete results, visit vineyardtriathlon.com.