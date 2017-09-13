A Somerville sweep in fourth annual Vineyard Triathlon

By
Ralph Stewart
-
0
Swimmers take off into the cold waters of Inkwell Beach. — Angelina Godbout

Triathletes from across New England and beyond competed in the fourth annual Vineyard Triathlon on Sunday morning in Oak Bluffs.

William Hafferty of Somerville finished first overall in the half-triathlon, completing the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13-mile run in 4:48:23. Mike Emmons of Grafton was the runner-up, just over a minute behind at 4:49:31.6. Abe Rogers of Brighton (5:12:00.3) was third; Gabriel Jiran of Farmington, Conn. (5:17:00), fourth; and Brady Hoover of Medford (5:30:34.5), fifth.

Suzannah Ford was the women’s winner, completing a Somerville sweep at the top, with a time of 5:32:42.5, the eighth best mark overall. Melania Cybriwski, also of Somerville, crossed the line as the women’s runner-up in 6:03:57, good for 16th place. Rounding out the women’s top five were: 3. Lindsay Majno, Boston, 17th, 6:09:05.3; 4. Olivia Guilbert, Springfield, 20th, 6:14:21.1; and 5. Emma Santoro, Boston, 27th, 6:36:52.3.

Matt Coffey of West Tisbury had the best time among Vineyard triathletes, placing 22nd in 6:22:45.2.

Mark Lacourse of Edgartown was the next local, capping off the top 50 with a time of 6:37:00.6.

In the sprint triathlon (0.33-mile swim, 13-mile bike ride, and 3.2-mile run), Jonathan Govednik of Bristol, R.I., was the overall winner in 1:06:09.6, while Charlestown’s Leah Jaques was the women’s champ and fifth fastest at 1:14:56.3.

Three locals made the top 20: 6. Chris Cajolet, West Tisbury, 1:15:42.8; 7. Gary Maynard, Vineyard Haven, 1:15:54.8; and 12. Todd Cleland, Oak Bluffs, 1:18:09.5. Isabelle MacKem of Edgartown had the best sprint time for a Vineyard woman, finishing 35th in 1:25:02.1.

Mike Hagadorn of Plattsburgh, N.Y., had the best aquabike time, clocking in at 4:00:08.6; Wayne Nichols of Vineyard Haven (4:07:41.4) was second.

Team Craven, Snow, and Greathouse (4:39:03.7) topped the leaderboard in the half-relay, and Snails’ Pace of Greenwich, Conn. (1:24:38.7) won the sprint relay.

For complete results, visit vineyardtriathlon.com.

