Two Dukes County projects are seeking permits

The Pohogonot Trust of Wayland is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, to excavate a channel at Oyster Pond in Edgartown, according to a press release from the corps. The work is being proposed in Oyster Pond and the Atlantic Ocean at Oyster Watcha Road, the release states.

The proposed channel would be 6 to 10 feet wide and up to 200 feet long, according to the release.

The applicantstates that Oyster Pond has been opened to the sea an average of four or five times a year since 1909. The timing of the opening is arranged in consultation with the Edgartown shellfish constable, the release states.

Meanwhile, the town of Gosnold is seeking a permit to modify and maintain an existing public dock and pier system. The work is proposed in Cuttyhunk Pond at 35 and 36 Broadway in Gosnold, according to the Army Corps.

An existing 16-foot by 45-foot pile-secured float and ramp will be removed and a new 8-foot by 45-foot pile-secured float and ramp will be built, 10 feet to the south of the existing float. Perpendicular to this new float, a new 8-foot by 45-foot pile secured float will be added. A 62-foot-long pile and timber deck or “public landing” parallel to the shore and a 64-foot pier extension are also proposed.

The purpose of the work is to improve pedestrian safety and traffic, a press release states.

The applications for both projects are available at http://bit.ly/2jnGNv0.

Public comments on both projects are being accepted through Oct. 5. Comments on the Edgartown project should be directed to the attention of Sarah Wilkinson at sarah.a.wilkinson@usace.army.mil and comments on the Gosnold project go to Phillip Nimeskern at phillip.w.nimeskern@usace.army.mil. The mailing address is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742-2751.