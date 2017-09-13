West Tisbury woman briefs state legislators on congenital craniofacial disorder

Ann Quigley of West Tisbury, along with her mother Criss of South Hadley, advocated on Beacon Hill today for a bill that would provide insurance coverage for congenital craniofacial disorders, according to a press release from the office of State Representative Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth.

Ms. Quigley has worked toward legislation to cover the disorders for nearly a decade. “Massachusetts has always been a leader in healthcare. We hope our state legislators can close the loophole that allows insurers to deny coverage for treatment of medically necessary reconstruction for disabling craniofacial birth defects simply because they happen to affect the mouth and teeth,” she said, according to a press release from Rep. Fernandes’ office.

“Two bills have been filed in the legislature; one by Senator Julian Cyr of Cape Cod and the other by Representative John Scibak of South Hadley,” the release states. “An act relative to ensuring treatment for genetic craniofacial conditions (H.581 & S. 511) is currently in the Joint Committee on Financial Services, and is awaiting a hearing date. The bill would require insurance plans to cover medically necessary functional repair or restoration of craniofacial disorders.”

“This legislation expands access to medically necessary treatments and alleviates the burden of exorbitantly high medical bills from those suffering from craniofacial disorders,” said Senator Cyr. “It’s about fairness. I appreciate Criss and Ann’s advocacy, and I remain optimistic that, through their work, the Legislature will be able to move forward on easing the financial burden on people who live with craniofacial disorders.”

To write letters to the Joint Committee on Financial Services in support of the bill, please visit: https://malegislature.gov/Committees/Detail/J11/190