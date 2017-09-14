 What I know about outdoor showers: Ten tips for getting the most out of one of life’s greatest pleasures.

First of all, I’m not an architect or a builder, just a civilian who over the years has had a couple of outside showers built, and we’ve learned from our mistakes. Although we’re still hardly state-of-the-art, we have picked up a few tricks along the way. Some have to do with the way the shower is constructed, some just have to do with getting the most bang for your outside-shower buck. It’s funny, we rent our house in the summer and we’ve found that maybe only half of our renters actually take outside showers. Not that we’re peeking or anything, but you can just sort of tell. Which is unfortunate because taking a shower out under the stars is one life’s greatest pleasures. Here’s what else we know: Taking an outside shower gives you permission to be naked outside — and don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about. It’s a little forbidden; it’s totally liberating. And the less that comes between you and the universe the better. If you can get by with three walls, or even two walls with landscaping to provide some privacy, all the better. Bench or no bench. The first outside shower we built had no bench. It was really nothing more than a stall created out of cedar siding against the outside wall of our house. Besides, I was never much of a bench guy and couldn’t imagine using one unless I wanted to shave my legs. But we built a bench into the outside shower of our guest house, and the first time I used the shower was on a hot July afternoon after I had just finished spreading a truckload of mulch. I sat down in that shower and let the water pour over me. It was life changing. Put the shower where the sun shines. This depends upon the light pattern of your house. Personally, I like to take a shower in the sun so, generally speaking, you shouldn’t build one on the north side of your house. If you want to take shower in the morning, have it face east. If you want to take a shower at the end of day when you return from the beach, build it facing west. Being exposed to the sun also helps the wood dry out and preserves it. Don’t build too close to the house. Over time, the siding of the house will rot; trust me, we learned that the hard way. If possible, build a detached shower. It gives you more flexibility sighting the shower so it can get the maximum exposure to the sun. Build in a dressing room. If you have a little anteroom where you can step out and change into your bathrobe or whatever, it eliminates getting your towel or bathrobe wet and going through all sorts of contortions so you can be decent by the time you emerge from the shower. Never put a roof on top unless you’re trying to block vision from above. Or unless your spouse thinks it’s funny to throw cold water over the wall into the shower. Yes, Joyce, I know that’s you. And it’s not funny anymore. Take a shower in the rain. It’s not like you’re going to get any wetter, and for some strange reason it just really feels good. Same principle applies to taking a shower outside when it’s cold. Some people have showers they can turn on in the house so the pipes don’t freeze, and I can only imagine what taking a hot shower in a snowstorm must feel like. Shower heads. This is a good opportunity to really personalize your shower. You can have pulsating, misting, rain heads, you name it. Shave outside in the shower. Just hang a little mirror on the wall. The amazing thing is that because your face is so moisturized, the blades last much longer. And with the price of blades being what it is today, you could probably pay for the whole shower in a matter of months. And use liquid soap. If you use bar soap and it sits out in the rain for a few days it magically disappears.