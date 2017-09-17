Cronig’s withdraws from Our Island Club

As of Dec. 31, the Our Island Club discount card will no longer be accepted at Cronig’s markets or Healthy Additions, according to a newsletter issued by the discount card.

“We have been informed by Steve Bernier that Cronig’s Markets and Healthy Additions will be withdrawing as a member business of Our Island Club, effective Jan.1, 2018,” the newsletter states. “As one of our charter member businesses, we are disappointed by Mr. Bernier’s decision.”

Our Island Club was established 12 years ago to provide discounts to year-round Island residents and individuals employed on the Island more than six months out of the year. Annual memberships range in price from $39 for senior citizens to $99 for a family membership. Some of the membership fee goes to Island charities with $675,000 donated to date, according to the newsletter.

In return, members save on average $1,000 per year at gas stations, restaurants, markets, and retail outlets, according to the club’s web site.

“Our Island Club is more than any one member or business, it is the synthesis of community, charity, commerce, and consumer savings,” the newsletter states. “Our pledge to you is that we will continue building Our Island Club, making it even stronger in the future. We are committed to help make Martha’s Vineyard affordable for those who work here, and for qualified retirees and residents.”