Anthony Cordray appointed animal control officer in West Tisbury

West Tisbury selectmen voted unanimously to appoint volunteer firefighter and acting animal control officer Anthony Cordray to full-time animal control officer after a public interview last week. The selectmen also unanimously appointed longtime equestrian, West Tisbury native, and the goddaughter of selectmen chairman Skip Manter, Meaghan Gouldrup, to the position of assistant animal control officer.

Asked by selectman Kent Healy if he had any issues with fielding late-night animal control calls, Mr. Cordray said he was used to it.

“It’s almost second nature to me because of the fire department,” he said.

Since taking on the role of acting animal control officer earlier in the summer after the selectmen terminated recent hire Prudence Fisher, Mr. Cordray said he has fielded around 15 calls between 2 and 3 in the morning.

“The last one was a horse in someone’s garden,” he said.

“He’s been about as busy as I’ve ever seen this position be,” town administrator Jennifer Rand said. She added that he’s done a “fantastic job.”

To highlight the town’s increasing need for an assistant animal control officer, in no small part to give Mr. Cordray a breather, Mr. Manter pointed out that nobody can replicate the service local legend Joanie Jenkinson provided.

“Joanie took very good care of us,” he said. “We got spoiled with Joanie. Now that she’s gone, we realize that people just don’t work 24/7.”

In her interview, Ms. Gouldrup paid homage to Ms. Jenkinson.

“I’ve always been really inspired by Joanie, who always showed amazing kindness to my family when we had issues with our animals,” she said.