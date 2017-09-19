As I write this, we are a expecting tropical storm; Jose is expected to hit us in the next couple of days. Here’s one of the interesting things about column deadlines: I don’t know if my column will even be relevant on Thursday. If the storm is terrible and knocks all our power out, who’s going to care about craft time at the library? But if the storm is mild or passes over us, we might all feel relieved and then go to the library to discuss how we dodged a bullet. I hope it is the latter.

This is the last weekend to eat at the Chilmark Tavern. The Tavern will be closed for the season after Sunday night. Get it while you can, folks. Chef Todd Thompson has been making great food all summer long.

At the library, this week Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The After-School Club now meets on Thursdays at 4 pm. Kids Craft is on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. You can come by and make an embossed foil fish pendant. The next meeting of the Book Group will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 4 pm. The group will discuss Colson Whitehead’s “Underground Railroad.”

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is still open. It’s open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. On Saturday, there will be a special guest artist. Abenaki artist Jim Taylor will be on hand to demonstrate porcupine quill embroidery. This is an ancient form of decoration still widely practiced by many tribes today. Come and see Jim’s fabulous 17th and 18th-century museum-quality reproduction work.

Wendy Weldon has an exhibit of her paintings up at the Chilmark branch of the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank until Oct. 12. There will be an artist reception on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Everyone is welcome.

The Living Local Harvest Festival is this Saturday at the Ag Hall. From 10 am to 4 pm, you can come by and learn ways to be more caring of the environment, eat great food, and listen to some tunes. You will also see everyone you know that you haven’t seen all summer long. From 6 to 9 pm there is a community dinner and contradance.

ACE-MV has many great classes starting next week and the first week of October. If you would like to learn Portuguese, QuickBooks, Thai Cooking, or the Fundamentals of Photography, now’s your chance. Go to acemv.org or call 508-693-9222 for more information.

I know this is happening in Edgartown, but it sounds like a cool event: Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandez will pay a special visit to the Federated Church, on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10:30 am. A special resolution was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature, honoring the Federated Church and recognizing its 375 years of continuous worship on Martha’s Vineyard. Everyone is welcome to attend to hear the proclamation read at 10:30 am, and those who would like to stay for the service are certainly welcome. Federated Church is located on 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown, just before the intersection with Cooke Street.

Happy birthday to our new-ish town administrator, Jeff Madison, who celebrates on Sept. 24 and to Spa Tharpe who celebrates on Sept. 26.