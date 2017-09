Love Martha’s Vineyard beaches? Help keep them clean this Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 to 10:30 am at the annual Oak Bluffs Beach Cleanup Day. Meet at Oak Bluffs Beach and help pick up trash from the Steamship Authority to Inkwell Beach. Free coffee and doughnuts from MV Gourmet Cafe and Bakery. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 24, same time, same place. For more information, call 508-696-5727.