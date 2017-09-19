Bridge Notes

At the Sept. 11, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 10 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Len Aberbach and Richard Cobin, followed by Warren Morse and Gail Farrish in second, Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in third, and Dave Donald and Barbara Silk in fourth. In the East-West direction, Diane Drake and Lolly Hand finished first, followed by Bari Boyer and Renee Stark in second, and Judy Maynes and Wendy Wolf in third. Tied for fourth place were Duncan Walton, playing with Story Osborne, and Pat Devaney, playing with Barbara Pigott.

At the Sept. 12, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 12pairs competed for the International Fund Game event. Finishing in first place overall were Len Aberbach and Richard Cobin, followed by Mollie Whalen and Al Shrive in second place, Michael Lindheimer and Foster Osborne in third place, and Deirdre Ling and Dave Donald in fourth place. Also finishing were Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal.

At the Sept. 14, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Len Aberbach and Richard Cobin, followed by Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in second, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third, Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in fourth, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in fifth.