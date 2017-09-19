Brine – Nason

Miss Katharine Ann Brine and Mr. Joshua Leavitt Nason were united in marriage on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at five o’clock in the afternoon at the bride’s parents home on Chappaquiddick. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Robert Wollenburg, uncle of the groom. Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted dinner and dancing at the Edgartown Yacht Club. On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s mother hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Chappaquiddick Community Center.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Brine III of Chappaquiddick. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. William H. Brine Jr. of Hanover, N.H., and Chappaquiddick, and Mrs. George E. Parks Sr. of Parkville, Md. The groom is the son of Dr. Fae Nason of Dartmouth and Mr. David Nason of Shrewsbury.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless Amsale pearl gown.

Kat Niemeroski served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Caitlin Cronin, Katie May, Alice Robinson, and Caroline Trout. Kevin Osantowski served as best man. Groomsmen included Ben Nason, Paul Nason, Liam Brine, and Chris Mangieri. The ringbearer was Grayson Parks.

This was a Chappy wedding through and through. The bride and groom were taken by the Chappy Ferry for a personal ride across the harbor. The bride’s brother, Liam Brine, then shuttled the couple to the reception in the launch Helot. It was an entrance not to be missed.

The bride is a graduate of the Governor’s Academy in Byfield. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor of arts in psychology, and is currently employed at Simon-Kutcher & Partners in Cambridge. The groom is a graduate of St. John’s in Shrewsbury. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, and is currently employed as a mechanical engineer for the Department of Defense in Natick.

Following a honeymoon in Iceland, Katharine and Josh will reside in Brookline.