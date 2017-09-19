Chico, the Windemere parrot, passes away

Chico, the Windemere parrot, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8. Chico was born in Panama in 1962, and moved into Windemere 20 years ago. According to a press release, Chico brought joy to the Windemere staff, visitors, and volunteers. He loved children, and would sing and talk and say “My name is Chico!”

In warm weather, Chico would be outside on the deck, singing with the other birds, and in the cooler weather he would go inside. Every day he was surrounded by people who loved him. He was a part of the Windemere family, and was taken care of until the end of his life.