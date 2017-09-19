It’s a coverup at Nobska Light

If you’ve looked over at Nobska Light in Woods Hole, you’ve likely seen that it’s not providing any aid to navigation lately.

The iconic lighthouse is underwraps, covered in a large blanket of white in preparation for a facelift.

As we reported last month, the lighthouse is undergoing renovations by EnviroVantage of Epping, N.H. It’s the first phase of an extensive rehabilitation of the lighthouse by the Friends of Nobska Light, the nonprofit that purchased the light and caretaker’s house.

The light has been turned off temporarily during the renovation work, which is expected to be completed sometime in November.