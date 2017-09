The Oak Bluffs library has cancelled tonight’s event Nat Benjamin’s Sail to Haiti due to the oncoming tropical storm. They plan to reschedule the event to an evening in October.

According to the library’s website, the library plans to remain open. Tonight’s pajama-friendly Family Night at 6:30 pm will still take place.

The West Tisbury Library is delaying its delivery services for Tuesday and Wednesday and will resume regular book delivery service on Thursday.