As I write this week’s column, the air is still and I can hear crickets chirping through the window. As you read it, we could be experiencing what is currently Hurricane Jose, which will hopefully be significantly downgraded to a tropical storm at best. And of course, Maria and Lee are coming up behind, once again threatening the already so badly damaged Caribbean. I continue to hope for everyone’s safety who may lie in the path of any of these storms. The devastation is beyond my imagination.

The Edgartown School has recently adopted the Hull-Daisetta Elementary School in Hull, Texas, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The school was completely flooded and the school library is a total loss. More than 200 students are being bussed elsewhere for now, while they hope to recover and reopen in the spring of 2018. We are holding a coin drive in the school lobby, as well as a raffle for a Yeti 45 Tundra cooler and tumbler, Patagonia duffel bag, Green Room sun shirts, Vineyard Vines tie, gift certificate from Shiretown Meats, and sunglasses from Coop’s Bait and Tackle. This prize is valued at $700! If you can’t get to the school lobby to purchase tickets, you can get in touch with me at ggardnermv@gmail.com and I can help you get tickets. They are $5 each, five tickets for $20, or 10 tickets for $35. The drawing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Very happy silver anniversary wishes go out to Dennis and Maureen Gazaille, who will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26. May you have many more years together.

Happy birthday to Bonnie Deitz on Sept. 19, Lisa Haag on Sept. 22, and Mark Corwin on Sept. 23.

Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes will pay a special visit to Edgartown’s Federated Church on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10:30 am. A special resolution was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature, honoring the Federated Church and recognizing its 375 years of continuous worship on Martha’s Vineyard. Everyone is welcome to attend to hear the proclamation read at 10:30 am, and those who would like to stay for the service are certainly welcome. The Federated Church is located on 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out their website at federatedchurchmv.org.

In other Edgartown School news, I’ve got some important dates you might want to mark on your calendar so you don’t forget them: Oct. 4 is School Picture Day, so be on the lookout for order forms in your kids’ backpacks and folders; Oct. 4 from 6 until 7:30 pm is also the K-4 Curriculum Night for parents, while Oct. 11 from 6 until 7:30 pm is Curriculum Night for grade 5 through 8 parents. These are great evenings to learn more about your student’s classes for the year ahead. Also, Oct. 6 is a Professional Day for teachers, giving students the day off and making that a four day weekend! That Friday day off tends to sneak up on families, so it’s good to make a note of it now.

I wish you and all your friends and loved ones a happy and healthy week ahead as we continue to watch the upcoming storms. Stay safe and dry, wherever you are. And remember to stay off the roads and out of the way of emergency services if things get bad with flooding and damaging winds. Police, fire, and ambulance workers have enough work to do dealing with these storms without all of us out on the roads during them.