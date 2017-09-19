‘From Opera to Broadway’

Join the Federated Church of West Tisbury this Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 pm, for a special fundraising concert. The performance will feature arias and duets of Mozart, Verdi, and Donizetti, as well as classic Broadway favorites from American musicals like “Oklahoma!” and “South Pacific.” There will be a reception following the performance, and the suggested donation is $15. All proceeds will benefit the continuing work of the church in our Island community. For more information, visit wtcongregationalchurch.org.