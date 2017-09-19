Health care planning workshop at Tisbury Senior Center

Hope Hospice, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, Honoring Choices Massachusetts, and the Tisbury Senior Center are partnering to present “Who’s Your Agent?” a free health care planning workshop, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, from 3 to 4 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. A press release notes It will be followed by a health fair at the center from 4 to 6 pm.

Ellen McCabe, RN, CHPN, director of professional education for Hope Hospice and a member of the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard Task Force, has been certified by Honoring Choices to present this informative workshop. She will guide attendees on ways to open the door to lifelong health care planning discussions.

Material covered includes up-to-date health care planning information and how to identify and use the five Massachusetts planning documents to support your health care planning. The importance of having a health care proxy and personal directive will also be discussed.

Materials will be provided to help you create your health plan, and find out:

Who needs a health care plan?

What is a health care plan?

How can you make a health care plan?

The workshop is open to all and is free of charge. Space is limited; register in advance. To register or for more information, contact Joyce Stiles-Tucker at 508-696-4205. Tisbury Senior Center is at 34 Pinetree Road, Vineyard Haven.