A memorial service will be held for Jane R. Lison, husband of Walter Lison and mother of Barbara Gubitose and Karen Campbell, on Monday, Sept. 25, at 11 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, escci.org, or the Edgartown Council on Aging, ECOA P.O. Box 1295, Edgartown, MA 02539.