Seastone Papers in West Tisbury will celebrate the first day of autumn on Friday, Sept. 22, at 9 am. The papermaking studio will host a plant fibers workshop, using locally grown fibers for paper- and book-making practices. Local fibers include bast, leaf, and grass plants that will be prepared, cooked, and beaten for sheet-forming. The workshop is $75 and led by Sandy Bernatt. Join this opportunity to experiment with assorted plant papers. For more information, visit seastonepapers.com.