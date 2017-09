By Kristen G. Norman

If your life

Had been

A full pie — native berry

Or even

A spongy cake

It was

Cut in half

Yet, that life was full

Have to remember

Such; and recall it

Sweet native berry,

Delightful one

Sure glad that I

Had a sliver of it

I had a sweet sliver …

Of you.

Kristen G. Norman is “a twenty-four year ‘wash-ashore’ — from her storylady’s womb, by the shores of Lake Cochituate.”