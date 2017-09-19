REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 11 –15, 2017

Aquinnah

Sept. 14, Donald D. Worley, individually and as trustee of the Leonard F. Vanderhoop, Jr. estate and Vanderhoop Family Trust, sold Set Off Lot 48 at 955 State Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $110,000.

Chilmark

Sept. 14, Allen B. Flanders, individually and as trustee of Hilltop Trust, sold 30 Flanders Lane to Andrew and Tracey Neuberger for $4,265,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 14, Benjamin L. Hall, Jr., trustee of Cliffhanger Realty Trust, sold 33 Watcha Path to Tekomah and Kseniia Goggins for $440,000.

Sept. 14, Steven C. Sack and Judyth M. Duwors Sack sold 204 Katama Rd. to TFG Katama 204 LLC for $882,000.

Sept. 15, Jatovilo Vineyard LLC sold 47 Robinson Rd. to Dana Lee Vickey for $860,000.

Sept. 15, Petter Phinney Tilghman, Frank Hughes Tilghman, and Lois Tilghman Burris sold 56, 60 and 62 Bay View Ave. to Katherine J. Kidder for $627,000.

Sept. 15, Sarah and Brett Marcotte sold Unit 1, 16 Cyprien Way to Stanley Startzell and Deborah Zetterberg for $345,000.

Sept. 15, Deroloc Enterprises Inc. sold 535 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd. to Georgi Penchev and Ralitsa Ivanova for $175,000.

Sept. 15, Michael C. MacKenty and Elizabeth Doering MacKenty sold 5 Whistling Swan Circle to Christopher and Samantha Rogovich for $850,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 14, Goldman Sachs Mortgage Co., present holder of a mortgage from Rafael Emilio Baez to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., grants 168 County Rd. to Goldman Sachs Mortgage Co. for $490,000 by foreclosure deed.

Sept. 14, Gerard F. Puorro, Sr. and Donna M. Puorro sold 115 Sea View Ave. to Dragonfly MV LLC for $1,475,000.

Sept. 15, William N.H. Potter, Kerry Quinlan-Potter, and Squash Meadow Realty Trust LLC sold 15 Green Ave. to Wanjiku Juanita Walcott and Clive A. Walcott for $1,199,999.

Tisbury

Sept. 11, Caron Soond and Dana A. Thibeau sold 159 Edgartown Rd. to Appleton Properties LLC for $885,000.

Sept. 14, Ella D. Jenkins-Graves, Douglas Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, and Jacy Jenkins sold 170 Franklin Terrace to Christopher R. Pantalone for $537,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 12, Katherine V. Harris, trustee of KKHarris Nominee Trust, sold 233 Great Plains Rd. to Timothy and Nisa Webster for $657,000.

Sept. 15, Marcel M. Manganelli, trustee of Weather Tree Trust, sold 205 Vineyard Meadow Farms Rd. to Erich B. Mettler and Pamela J. Boiros for $675,000.