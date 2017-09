A graveside service for Gregory John Ortiz, who died on July 27, 2017, at the age of 51, will be held in the Old Westside Cemetery, Cooke Street, Edgartown, on Friday, Sept. 22, at 1 pm, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle. He is survived by his sisters, Rita Gale and Dawn Amancio, and brother, Barry Pachico.