Steamship Authority cancellations/diversions

This morning, the M/V ISLAND HOME (7:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole) was cancelled due to mechanical issues. Though no alert has been issued about the 8:15 Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, the boat is sitting in Woods Hole, and not loading cars.

The following Oak Bluffs boats have been diverted to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 9:30AM

M/V SANKATY from Woods Hole 11:05AM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 10:45AM

M/V SANKATY to Woods Hole 12:20PM

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status