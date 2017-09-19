Stop sign removed near Vineyard Haven library

Tisbury selectmen voted last week to remove one of two stop signs on Main Street near the town’s library at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue, following the recommendation of the town’s traffic and roadway safety committee.

Chairman Larry Gomez, the board of selectmen’s representative on the committee and a resident nearby the intersection, supported the change and won the support of his fellow selectmen. Mr. Gomez had been advocating for the change since 2015.

“I just want you to remember this,” selectman Melinda Loberg said to some chuckles after she and selectman Tristan Israel made the change unanimous.

“Tomorrow,” Mr. Gomez said, indicating when he wanted the stop sign removed.

Meanwhile, the board also supported extending a crosswalk near the Steamship Authority terminal and adding no parking areas on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road near Rogers Farm Road.

The board would not support a recommendation to put a stop sign on Spring Street at the intersection with Franklin Street.

Asked by Ms. Loberg how many accidents there are at that intersection, Police Chief Daniel Hanavan said, “Not that many. If it’s one or two in the summer, that’s it.”

Mr. Gomez wanted that sign. “We shouldn’t go by how many accidents, we should go by how do we prevent one,” he said.

He couldn’t win over Ms. Loberg and Mr. Israel, and that sign died with no motion.