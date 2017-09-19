‘Your scarf, it was apricot’

The Kara Taylor Gallery in Chilmark hosted an exhibit of Carly Simon’s peony prints, as well as silk scarves printed with the photo images, and Ellen Questel’s pastels and mixed media landscapes over the weekend.

Kara Taylor usually only exhibits her own work at the gallery, but this unique event felt more like a small wedding, according to Ms. Taylor. The gallery featured catered food, rented tables, benches, and flower arrangements, and a lot of planning and curating was involved, she noted. And, Ms. Taylor said, it couldn’t have been better.

“It was an honor to have Carly and her childhood friend Ellen Questel sharing their work for the first time together in my little country barn gallery. They are both dear hearts,” Ms. Taylor wrote in an email to The Times.

Ms. Taylor said the weekend was packed with gallerygoers, and both Ms. Simon’s and Ms. Questel’s works sold well.

“I think it’s pretty clear that Carly is the quintessential romantic, not only obvious in her music and performance but in photography and painting, such honesty and soul,” Ms. Taylor wrote.

Ms. Taylor said her inbox and her telephone were flooded with messages about the weekend exhibit: “Given the number of celebrities that either visit or live here, it is easy to forget — or rather not notice — how famous they really are until 500 people show up at your gallery to be in the company of Miss Carly Simon.”

The whole event was a great success, according Ms. Questel. “I’m on the ferry now and feeling wistful already,” Ms. Questel wrote in an email on her way home Monday morning.

Look for more photos and designs from Ms. Simon, as she and Ms. Questel collaborate on the future of this newest artistic adventure.