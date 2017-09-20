Births: August 24, 2017 – Sept. 15, 2017

Liam David Norton

Holly Norton of Chilmark and Matthew Larsen of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Liam David Norton, on August 24, 2017, at Falmouth Hospital. Liam weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces, and is welcomed by grandparents David Norton of Chilmark, Lois Gowen of Newmarket, N.H., Mary Ellen Larsen of Vineyard Haven, and John and Susan Larsen of Acushnet.

Huck Treitman Brown

Kate Treitman Brown and Malcolm Brown of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Huck Treitman Brown, on Sept. 14, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Huck weighed 9 pounds, 8.8 ounces.

Ryhiem Gabriel Patterson

Latoya Haseley and Halvin Patterson of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Ryhiem Gabriel Patterson, on Sept. 15, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ryhiem weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Antonella Avasini Pereira

Maira Pereira and Marcio Pereira of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Antonella Avasini Pereira, on Sept. 8, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Antonella weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and joins big brother Anthony.

Aylla Boldrin Da Silva

Keliane Boldrin and Fabiel Da Silva of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Aylla Boldrin Da Silva, on Sept. 8, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard hospital. Aylla weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.