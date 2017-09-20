Casting call

The Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby is a great Island event.

It brings together anglers from near and far, young and old, the seasoned and the newbies.

It’s also the source of some great stories, including the one we had last week that featured Roger Schaefer.

Seeing the joy in his own children’s eyes at weighing in a Derby catch, Mr. Schaefer came up with an idea. He would provide the opportunity to other young fishing enthusiasts, particularly those who’ve never had that chance to bring their catch in to have it weighed for competition.

Last week, Mr. Schaefer made the offer on his Facebook page, and some youngsters, with their parents, have gone out on his boat to test their skills.

“When I’m heading out of the Lagoon with my son and daughter, and I know we’re probably going to get fish, and I’m passing all these kids fishing the jetty, wearing their Derby hats, I just want to get some of them out there,” he told fishing columnist Barry Stringfellow.

Our hats are off to you, Mr. Schaefer.