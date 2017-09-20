Chilmark: Power outages

Last week Quansoo and Pasture Roads suffered power outages. Being the head of my road association and knowing that my neighbor Josh Scott was sailing on the Alabama with his daughter Charlotte, I stepped up to deal with our aging wires shorting out, leaving us in the dark. I had the opportunity to meet the incredibly diligent, patient, and conscientious Eversource employee Peter Hat, who figured out our problem, communicated with Willett Electric, and got us back online within 48 hours. Peter had the patience to explain to me what he was doing, what he was trying to figure out, and what had to be done. I was fascinated as I watched him slip on rubber arm guards, rubber gloves, and eye protection before going up in the cherry picker to our transformer on Tabor House Road. Getting this close to electrical repair makes it clear how dangerous these jobs are. I just want to express my deep gratitude to Peter Hat, Willett Electric, and so many others who tirelessly toil after dark and as the sun rises so we can enjoy the comfort of our homes.

“The Farmer’s Almanac” was right: a wet and warm summer, comes, I hope, to a safe close, while storm readiness is on everyone’s minds. Though I do not fish I love seeing my friends, who relish the Derby time of year, enjoying being out there for their best catch, and that the weather doesn’t dampen their enthusiasm. I turned 60 this week, an age that seemed so old for so long, then slipped into “the new 40,” but when you’re there, it’s just where you are, as Nancy Aronie reflected on birthdays in a recent commentary. What I can say is this has been the best year of my life for so many reasons, and I am grateful every day. I’m sure everyone can think of one thing daily that they are thankful for. And if you’re having a bad day, try humming; really, it helps.

Join Chilmark artist Wendy Weldon, who has been really busy, at an opening of her painting show at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank (across from the CCC) on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The Living Local Festival kicks off the fall at the Ag Hall with “Stories by Fascinating Islanders” on Friday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 9 pm, then come back on Saturday and enjoy everything from fresh music and apple cider to learning how to raise backyard chickens. Check out all the workshops, music and activities at bit.ly/LLocalMV.

This week at the West Tisbury library, you can join food historian Jessica Harris for a talk about her memoir, “My Soul Looks Back,” at 4 pm on Saturday, Sept. 23. Or you could RSVP to be part of a simulcast with physician and author Atul Gawande on “Celebrating Community & Choice” on Monday, Sept. 25, at 5pm by calling 508-693-3366.

Stop by the ACE MV Course Sampling Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

June Schoppe’s paintings of Chilmark and Menemsha scenes and landscapes are up through Sept. 29. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360.

Happy fall, and have a great week.